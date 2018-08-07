× Suspect Arrested After Git N Go Robbery, Police Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is behind bars after police say he robbed a convenience store on the city’s south side then led them on a chase.

It happened Monday night around 10:30 at the Git N Go at 100 Watrous. Police say 34-year-old Diez Moore entered the store and demanded that the clerk give him all the money. Moore took cash from the register and fled on foot, heading south.

Witnesses saw Moore get into a pearl-colored Chevy Equinox and officers spotted the SUV leaving the area. They tried to stop the SUV but it took off.

A PIT maneuver was used to stop the SUV in the 800 block of Phillip, where Moore and another suspect were taken into custody.

After questioning, Moore was charged with second degree robbery and felony eluding. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.