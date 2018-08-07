× TSA Discovers Loaded Handgun at Des Moines International Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials with the TSA say a loaded firearm was stored in a passenger’s carryon at the Des Moines International Airport.

The gun, which was loaded with six rounds, was discovered Monday morning by the TSA.

Police took the gun, cited the passenger and they were rebooked on to a later flight. The average civil penalty for bringing a loaded firearm to an airport security checkpoint is $3,900.

This is the 10th loaded gun found at the airport so far this year. That’s compared to six found in all of 2017.