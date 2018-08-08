× Bar Employees ‘Not Impressed’ After Man Points Gun at Them

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested Tuesday after police say he pointed a handgun at two employees of an east side bar.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. at Michelle’s Lounge at 3921 E. 14th Street. Police say 53-year-old Darin Standlee approached two of the bar’s employees in the parking lot and pointed a gun at them. The employees, “were not impressed and told the suspect to leave.”

Standlee fled on foot. Employees at the nearby business IA Vapors witnessed the incident and called police.

When officers arrived, they found Standlee in the Arby’s next door and he was arrested. Police recovered a handgun during the arrest.

Standlee is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, and trafficking stolen firearms.