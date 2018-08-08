Central College Boardwalk House to Hit the Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa- Central College has found a new home for Boardwalk House.

The giant blue house on the corner of Broadway and University, will soon be moving over 20 miles.

Last February the College indicated the house would be given away - along with some cash to help with moving expenses. If the house didn’t move, local historical officials worried the historic structure could be torn down.

Events were held for people to view the home. One hundred or so people inquired about taking the house. Some were serious, but could not navigate a path for the house to move to a new spot.

Until this week.

Mikol Sesker has agreed to take the house, to move it to an acreage in southern Marion County.

“This is sort of a lifelong dream and concept I share with my siblings,” said Sesker. “We found it while we went different ways, when we talked about things we have this inner core really wanted to look at sustainable living.”

The 22 acre farm will become a demonstration area, the house will welcome guests to visit and stay, at some point.

The idea was hatched along with her brother Nathan, and sister Megan Sesker Enriquez. The family lost Nathan to cancer, and they’re now pushing forward to honor their brother.

We’ll have animals on the farm but not for meat production,” said Sesker. “They will all perform interesting jobs around the farm, chickens can be highly versatile in helping turnover soil and produce eggs.”

“We are really thankful that Pella Historic Trust worked with us to bring some publicity to the availability of the house,” said Central Vice President Tom Johnson. “The board has agreed that we would work with an interested individual and reimburse up to $10,000 moving expenses.”’

There is just one catch in this program, the person who accepts the house, has to be able to move it.

“We are in the process pretty far in the process of nailing down details with a lot of different parties,” said Sesker on the upcoming move. “It takes a lot of coordination and lot of permission in a lot of different areas to make a move like this happen.”