Django’s New Location Opens Next Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The highly anticipated Django restaurant in Des Moines opens next Monday August 13th in its new location at 1420 Locust St. near the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. But first, Django is opening for a fundraising event with the Food Bank of Iowa on Wednesday night.

Michelle Book, the CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa, said the event sold out in a few hours. She is happy to use the excitement of Django’s new space as a platform to increase awareness about hunger in Iowa.

“So many people lack awareness around food insecurity, the poverty rate in Iowa is about 11% to 12%, there are a lot of folks that are working hard but are just not making ends meet. So, Food Bank of Iowa is there to help, and we are there to provide nutrition to folks that just need a leg up,” Book said.

This fundraiser comes at an opportune time, Book said the Food Bank has been busy these last couple weeks because of the flooding and tornados.

The French restaurant provides a wide variety on the menu, some of the items like the $44.99 Filet A Rossini have a higher price tag but the restaurant also features more affordable options like salads and the $13.99 Django burger.

“We don’t want to be just a special occasion spot which is high dollar steaks and seafood, which we really like, we like offering that and we like being a special occasion spot. We have, you know pastas and chicken dishes, and salads that are a lower ticket items that kind of hit all of these people,” Executive Chef and Django Partner Derek Eidson said.

The restaurant opens to the public Monday August 13th, Monday through Friday Django is open 11 A.M. to 10 P.M., Saturday is 10 A.M. to 11 P.M. and Sunday is 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.