Jackson Elementary Getting New Classrooms for New School Year

DES MOINES, Iowa – One Des Moines Public School will see new classrooms for the 2018-2019 school year.

Jackson Elementary is under construction, building an additional four classrooms and new gymnasium.

Chief Operations Officer for DMPS Bill Good said in the past, lunch and physical education used the same space. The new gymnasium will be able to separate the activities.

“From a scheduling stand point that was very difficult for our students and staff. One of the initiatives we have been doing throughout the district is to be able to separate those two functions. With the new gymnasium it is not only going to be larger, but more conducive for physical education activities,” Good said.

Good said the four new classrooms hold up to 25 students, making space for around 100 new students.

The new addition creates a courtyard, and moves the playground to a different location.

“This is all new construction. It used to be the playground area. We have actually moved playground equipment to accommodate this addition, so it could be attached to the existing building,” Good said.

The playground will see a mixture of both new and old equipment.

Good said the project is currently under its $3 million budget and is set to be complete before the beginning of the new school year.

Good said Cowles Montessori School is a few weeks behind on its construction.

Once complete, the school will have a separate multipurpose room and café, music, elevator and new learning environments. Good said it will not affect the start of the new school year.

Des Moines Schools begin August 23rd. Its year round school begins August 8th.