× Motorcyclist Rescued from Under SUV After Being Hit, Dragged 300 Feet

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after becoming pinned under an SUV Wednesday on Fleur Drive.

The accident happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 3700 block Fleur Drive. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says a motorcyclist was heading south when he slowed because a crew from Des Moines Water Works was watering plants in the median. An SUV struck the motorcycle and then went over the top of it. Parizek says the motorcyclist was dragged 300 feet before the SUV stopped.

Brian O’Keefe with the Des Moines Fire Department says the pinned motorcyclist was conscious and speaking with rescuers as they used air bags to lift the SUV off him. Emergency crews took their time to safely extricate the motorcyclist and he was freed around 12:25 p.m.

The motorcyclist was then transported to a Des Moines hospital. His current condition and name have not been released.

Police say the driver of the SUV claimed there was a mechanical issue with the vehicle that prevented braking and that caused the crash. Investigators are also looking into whether operator error was a factor.