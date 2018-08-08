× Police Release New Details in Crash that Left Motorcyclist Pinned Beneath Car

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines remains hospitalized tonight after he was rear-ended while riding his motorcycle on Fleur Drive on Wednesday.

Police say 44-year-old Louis Kuehl was southbound on Fleur Drive just before Noon when 70-year-old Shirley Kephart rear-ended him, then accelerated and dragged him for 250 feet. When she finally stopped Kuehl was pinned beneath her car. Des Moines Firefighters had to cut away parts of the car and motorcycle to reach Kuehl.

Tonight he remains hospitalized with serious injuries. He is expected to survive. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say impairment and excessive speed were not factors.