Templeton Rye Whiskey Begins Distilling in Iowa

TEMPLETON, Iowa — The story of Templeton Rye Whiskey has now come full circle.

After 17-months of construction, Iowa’s whiskey is now being distilled right here in the state. Workers cut the ribbon on Templeton Rye’s new $30 million distillery Tuesday.

Prior to the new facility the prohibition-era whiskey was produced in Indiana and then brought back here to be bottled.

It will now be produced in Iowa, from rye grown in Germany.

Templeton Rye Whiskey is aged for four years before it is bottled and sold. The first batch won’t be ready until 2022.