Two More Hawkeyes Suspended for Season Opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes will now be without four players to start the 2018 football season.

On Wednesday Kirk Ferentz announced the suspensions of Alaric Jackson and Cedrick Lattimore for the season opener on September 1st at Kinnick Stadium against the Northern Illinois Huskies. They’ll return to action on September 8th against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Ferentz says Jackson and Lattimore were suspended for a violation of team rules, not legal matters. Brady Reiff and Tristan Wirfs have already been suspended for the season opener as well for alcohol-related criminal offenses.