Voters Approve Bond Referendum for New Warren County Courthouse, Jail

INDIANOLA, Iowa — After rejecting the proposal in 2016, Tuesday voters in Warren County approved a bond referendum to pay for a new courthouse and jail.

The measure needed at least 60 percent of the vote to pass and with all precincts reporting, it passed by almost 10-percent.

Nearly 70-percent of voters Tuesday were in favor of building a $30 million law enforcement center.

The center will be built at the same location of the current courthouse, on the Indianola town square. It will contain four courtrooms, a 72-bed jail, and should be up and running by May of 2021.

The project will raise property taxes by about $100 per year for the average Warren County homeowner.