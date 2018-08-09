× DCI Postpones Planned Update on Mollie Tibbetts Search

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is postponing its next planned update on the search for Mollie Tibbetts until next week.

Tibbetts disappeared on July 19th after going for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. There has been no sign of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student, her cell phone or Fitbit since then. A press conference was scheduled for Friday morning but it is now postponed until Monday, August 13th at 3:00pm.

A $300,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return of Mollie Tibbetts. Tips can be left anonymously online via Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa. The site guarantees it will protect any tipster, even a perpetrator. The DCI says it encourages the public to keep supplying tips.