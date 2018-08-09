× Iowa State Patrol Suggests Kids Wear Safety Wristbands While at State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa –The Iowa State Patrol is recommending all children wear a safety wristband at the Iowa State Fair.

Sergeant Nathan Ludwig said wristbands can be picked up at any information booth, the Iowa State Patrol booth in the Hall of Law and Flame, and at the Star 102.5 stage.

“We’ve all got kids and we know how easy it is to just be standing in a large crowd and your little one can wander off somewhere. Just keep a close eye on your kids. It is one of the first things we ask that you do. If you do have children, when you come to the fair go get that wristband on there, because it is going to help us and get some emergency contact information on there,” Ludwig said.

Ludwig said once the wristband is on, put an emergency contact name and cell phone number, so officers can easily find the parent or guardian.

Ludwig suggests parents or guardians take a picture of their kids when first arriving to the fair, so you have an updated picture.

“Take a picture of their child, because when you lose your child you are kind of in panic mode and forget everything else that is going on. It’s going to help us to find your child, because a lot of the parents that lose their child, they can’t remember what color shirt their kid has on that day, what color shorts, or if they are wearing shoes. So just take a picture of your child. That is going to help us find them incase they do get lost,” Ludwig said.

If a child is separated, you can find them at the lost kids booth located inside the Hall of Law and Flame next to Grandstand on Grand Avenue.

In 2017 the Iowa State Fair saw 1,130,071 people attend over the course of 10 days.

The 2018 Iowa State Fair is open August 9th through August 19th.