× Marshalltown Businesses Reopen After Tornado

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- The July 19th tornado which tore through the north end of Marshalltown saw a lot of businesses with storm damage closed. Slowly more businesses are re opening their doors.

This week Do-Dah’s Restaurant had a sign indicating they would reopen on Wednesday at 6am. Acts Two Consignment Shop also has reopened.

“So there are a few things open in the downtown, and we’re just trying to keep a pulse on that so we can continue to encourage folks to come downtown and shop, you just have to walk a little further,” said Val Ruff, of the Marshalltown Convention and Visitors Bureau. “So we’re trying to get that information out thru the convention and visitors bureau Facebook Page, or the Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page, who’s open and just go down and patronize.”

Ruff said Marshalltown area motels saw a drop off in business after the completion of the new Alliant Energy Power Plant east of town. Construction crews had kept motels busy. Now, with insurance and contractors, plus all the people displaced by the storm, motels are mostly full.

Ruff said restaurants are not as busy as they could be. Some located downtown have not yet reopened, but she indicated all the restaurants and convenience stores south of the viaduct are open as normal.

She’s hoping people can patronize area businesses, when they need customers more than ever.

A list is kept on Facebook showing which stores have reopened.