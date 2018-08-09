× Police: Woman Used SUV to Ram Other Cars, Tried to Run People Over

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman was arrested early Thursday morning after police say she was drunk when she intentionally rammed her SUV into several vehicles and tried to run people over outside an east side bar.

Des Moines Police were called to the 14th Street Tavern at 3418 E 14th Street around 1:00 a.m. The caller said a woman was in the parking lot, ramming her blue Ford Expedition into other cars and trying to run people over.

When officers arrived, they took 31-year-old Teri Watson into custody. While in the back seat of the police car she kicked out the window of one of the doors.

Police say none of the victims whose vehicles were damaged wanted to press charges.

Watson has been charged with OWI third offense and fourth degree criminal mischief. She was booked into the Polk County Jail but has already posted bond.