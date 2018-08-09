× Update on Mollie Tibbetts Investigation Expected Friday

BROOKLYN, Iowa – Friday, we’re expected to learn more in the investigation into Mollie Tibbetts’ disappearance. The 20-year-old University of Iowa student hasn’t been seen in three weeks.

A news conference is scheduled with officials from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for 9:30 Friday morning. This comes after officials canceled Tuesday’s scheduled update.

Investigators are expected to discuss tip line information, the reward effort, and the overall investigation. They’ve been tight-lipped in previous updates, not wanting to compromise the investigation by releasing too many details.

Tibbetts was last seen on July 18th around 7:30 p.m. while running in Brooklyn. After she didn’t show up for work the following day, she was reported missing.

A reward topping $300,000 is being offered for information leading to her safe return.

According to the Des Moines Register, a Marion woman contacted police to report seeing Mollie at Casey’s General Store. That tip came in early Wednesday morning, but police said she was mistaken after going to the store and watching surveillance footage.

Just over a week ago, Missouri officials dismissed a similar tip after someone said they spotted Mollie at a truck stop.

Anyone with information on the case should call 1-800-452-1111 or submit a tip online through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.

To make a donation to the recovery fund, click here.