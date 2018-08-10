× A Piece of Iowa History Will Be Ticking Again Soon in Stuart

STUART, Iowa — After 20 years of slumber a massive clock in the town of Stuart will soon be keeping time again.

The vacant clock tower was purchased in 2016 by David Wood. He was looking for an eclectic location to serve both as his home and artistic workspace. That search lead him to the tower in Stuart. For the last two years he’s been fixing up the building and the clock. The arrival of the new hands is one of the final pieces of the puzzle.

“The last thing we have to replace is the motor that runs (the clock),” says Wood, “We’ll get an adjustable motor and then you’ll be able to set your time to go to work by.”

The clock was built in 1894.