Des Moines Police Identify Victim of Early Morning Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that critically injured a woman in the Union Park neighborhood.

Des Moines police say 49-year-old Stacy Walker was shot in the chest in the incident. Police were called to the 2100 block of York Street at 4:33 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and potential witnesses, but they did not find a victim.

Police say Walker was brought, by private vehicle, to Mercy Hospital at 4:40 a.m. Officials say she is in stable but critical condition.

The crime scene is still being processed.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says investigators are interviewing a handful of witnesses who heard the incident and are also examining some video from the area. No information about a possible suspect in the case has been released.