Grand View Christian School Will Expand to Second Campus in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View Christian School needs room to grow and now they’ve found it.

The Des Moines school announced Friday it has purchased Grandview Park Baptist Church and School on E. 33rd Street. Grades Pre-K through 8th will still hold class at the current school on NE 46th Avenue. The former Grandview Park Baptist will be turned into Grand View Christian High School and hold classes for grades 9-12 beginning with the 2018-2019 school year starting on August 23rd, 2018.

Grand View Christian School begin in 2014 with an enrollment of 257 students in grades Pre-K thorugh 12th. There are 433 students enrolled in classes for the 2018-2019 school year, too many for the current facilities to hold. With two campuses the school can now grow to more than 1,000 students.