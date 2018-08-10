× Hearing Monday for Father Accused of Abusing Son, Locking Him in Tiny Room Under Stairs

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa – An Ackley man accused of locking his son under the stairs at night is scheduled to stand before a judge next Monday.

Alex Shadlow is scheduled to enter a plea in Hardin County.

His girlfriend, Traci Tyler, has already pled not guilty to kidnapping. Her trial has been scheduled for September 11th.

Police say the couple forced the eight-year-old boy to sleep beneath their basement stairs for months. He was allegedly locked in a small space with just a coffee can to use as a toilet.

The criminal complaint says the child suffered abuse that left permanent scarring.

The Department of Human Services was alerted when teachers reported the boy was always hungry and had patches of hair falling out. The child also admitted to a teacher that he was locked in the basement under stairs each day after school and not allowed out until the next morning.