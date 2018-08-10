× Iowa State Fair Giant Pumpkin and Butter Tractor

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa State Fair has crowned a new Giant Pumpkin Champion for 2018.

Dave Davis of Bloomfield weighed in a pumpkin at 795 pounds.

“Rural water,48 thousand gallon of water we used last month, said Davis.

“We’ve been doing this about 6 years, or so, got lucky won it in 2015, got a second place with Jacki (his wife) in 2016.

Jackie added that producing these giant pumpkins is a lot of work.

Nearby the Giant Pumpkins is the iconic Butter Cow inside the Agriculture Building.

This year the Butter Cow is teamed up with a butter full-sized tractor. The sculpture is of a Waterloo Boy, the first tractor ever produced by John Deere, after they acquired an engine company in 1918.

In 2018 the Iowa State Fair will use more than 50 John Deere tractors and utility vehicles. Also in celebration of the 100th anniversary of John Deere Tractors, a 1919 Waterloo Boy Model N will be on display at the Machinery Grounds.