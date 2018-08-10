× No Injuries Reported in Early Morning Des Moines House Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines home caught fire early Friday morning while the people who live there were out shopping.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. at the home at 242 SE Diehl Street. Firefighters say the homeowners left to go to the store and when they returned they found a fire in their living room.

Homeowners were able to get their two dogs out before calling the fire department.

The home suffered extensive damage to the living room and smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.