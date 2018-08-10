× One Killed, One Injured When Motorcycle Tire Blows on I-80 in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – On person was killed on I-80 in Dallas County this morning after a motorcycle blew a tire.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 10:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80, just west of Highway 169.

Two people were on the motorcycle when the tire blew. One person has been confirmed dead. The other person was transported to a local hospital. There’s no word on their condition. No names have been released.

Both lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 remain open, but traffic is backed up. Officials expect traffic to clear after the motorcycle is towed from the scene.