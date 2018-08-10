× Police: Woman Shot in Chest, Critically Injured

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that critically injured a woman in the Union Park neighborhood.

Des Moines police were called to the 2100 block of York Street at 4:33 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and potential witnesses, but they did not find a victim.

Police say a 49-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest was brought, by private vehicle, to Mercy Hospital at 4:40 a.m. The woman’s name has not been released but officials say she is in critical condition.

The crime scene is still being processed.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says investigators are interviewing a handful of witnesses who heard the incident and are also examining some video from the area. No information about a possible suspect in the case has been released.

Channel 13 has a crew on the scene and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.