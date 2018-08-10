× Yes, That Was the Former U.S. Speaker of the House Who Surprised People at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa–Politicians with future (presidential) ambitions often find their way to the Iowa State Fair to mingle with potential supporters. That wasn’t the case Friday morning with former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican from Ohio.

Boehner, who retired in 2015, and said he stopped by Iowa to visit longtime friend, former Iowa Congressman Tom Latham.

Here’s why Boehner said he wanted to stop by the fair, how he wouldn’t have implemented the trade war like President Donald Trump has and why he thinks Republicans “got their hands full” to hold onto their majorities in Congress.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video