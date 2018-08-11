× Ottumwa Officers Cleared in Fatal Shootout

OTTUMWA, Iowa — All five of the officers involved in a deadly gunfight against three suspects near an elementary school in Ottumwa have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, according to a press release from the Wapello County Attorney’s Office.

The shootout happened after police responded to an armed robbery at a home on the 800 block of South Lilian St. in Ottumwa. There they found the homeowner shot and injured. Police tracked the suspects — 32 year-old Michael Bibby, 23 year-old Dalton Cook and 35 year-old David White — to the parking lot of Liberty Elementary School. Police say Bibby then fired at a police cruiser driven by Ottumwa Police Chief Tom McAndrew with an AR-15 rifle. Police engaged the suspects, who fled into tall grass and soybeans just south of the school.

According to the report, the suspects hid in foliage and exchanged gunfire with police. White was killed in the firefight while Bibby was injured.

“The actions of the responding officers were absolutely necessary to eliminate the threat the subjects posed to the responding officers, their fellow officers, students and staff in the school, and residents in the surrounding areas.” Wapello County District Attorney Gary E. Oldenburger said in a press release.

Bibby and Cook each are charged with 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Robbery and six counts of Attempted Murder. The homeowner shot in the initial robbery is expected to make a full recovery.