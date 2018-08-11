× Police Identify Victims of I-80 Motorcycle Crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Police have released the names of two people involved in a deadly motorcycle accident on I-80.

42 year-old Matthew Babcock was killed and his passenger, 43 year-old Jamie Babcock, was injured when Matthew’s motorcycle blew a tire as they traveled on Eastbound I-80 near mile marker 109 at around 10 a.m. on Friday, August 10.

Both were from Olivet, Michigan. Matthew died at the scene and Jamie’s condition is still unknown.

Neither were wearing helmets.