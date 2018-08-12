× Des Moines Police Investigating Overnight Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a shooting on the South side of Des Moines Saturday evening.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of E. Park Avenue around 11:35pm Saturday. When they arrived they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he later died. Police say they are interviewing the person they believe is responsible for the shooting and other witnesses.

No charges have been filed. This is the 8th homicide in Des Moines in 2018.