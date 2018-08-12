× Police: Shooting death was “Lawful Self-Defense”, No Charges Filed

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say the shooting on Saturday that left one man dead was in self-defense, and no charges will be filed.

Detectives learned that a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man lived at the woman’s residence at 209 E. Park Avenue with two young children. At approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, they found damage to a tire on the man’s vehicle that they believe was intentional.

While they were looking at the damage, 32-year-old Joshua Wheeler arrived at the home. Wheeler is the woman’s former partner and she had a no-contact order against him.

Police say Wheeler forced his way into the home and began to physically assault the other man. The assault stopped briefly, and then started back up. As that assault continued, the man fired one shot from his lawfully-owned handgun. Wheeler was hit in the abdomen.

Police arrived a few minutes later and Wheeler was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives have determined that the shooting was “lawful self-defense” and no charges will be filed at this time.