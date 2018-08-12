“Rickmobile” Stops in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fans of the adult cartoon "Rick and Morty" got a chance to "get schwifty" this afternoon.

The "Rickmobile", a car shaped to look like one of the titular characters, stopped at Peace Tree Brewery. The "Rickmobile" has made stops all over the country to sell exclusive "Rick and Morty" merchandise to hundreds of devoted fans.

"We built this whole truck with Rick as the theme. So really that's the attraction, it's taking a picture with Rick and then getting a bunch of cool merch that isn't readily available everywhere else," Randall Byers, emcee and host of the "Rickmobile" said.

The arrival of the "Rickmobile" in Des Moines served as a mini-convention for fans to celebrate their love for the show. It also gave Iowans a chance to see it without having to drive to a bigger city in another state.

"Coming here to Des Moines is a nice drive - like an hour and a half," Peyton Nelson of Ottumwa said.

The "Rickmobile" was at the brewery from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The next stop is in Cedar Rapids on August 22nd.

You can learn more about the "Rickmobile" and its stops at on their website.