The Insiders: August 12th, 2018

Michael Avenatti has become a media celebrity for his defense of adult film actress Stormy Daniels who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump around the time First Lady Melania Trump gave birth to their son. Now he is considering a run for President in 2020 against Trump.

Avenatti joined Dave Price on The Insiders to talk about the process for making a decision on a presidential run and how his time in Iowa will shape that decision.

Avenatti has never held public office and he says that makes him a stronger candidate. Avenatti and Dave Price discussed the experience that he does bring to the table and how that will make him an effective political leader.

America has a two-party system, but an Urbandale candidate is hoping voters send him to the Statehouse with no Party. Independent candidate Richard Dedor sat down with Dave to explain how he differs from both parties by taking ideas from both sides.

It's time for a white board challenge. How do you describe an independent candidate in one word? Here's what Richard Dedor had to say.

Michael Avenatti rejoined Dave Price for the "Quick Six." Who did he vote for in 2016, is the Space Force a good idea and who will win the 2018 World Series? Here's Avenatti's answers.