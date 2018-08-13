Big and Small Iowa State Fair Competition and Entertainment For All

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa State Fair is now past the first weekend, and things are just heating up. The air conditioned Jacobson Exhibition Center played host to a double header competition with giant Belgian horses, and Miniature Horses at the same time, in the same arena. The two types of horses did not complete head to head, but in their own category. Owners of both big and small horses find their animals, like people have unique personalities.

“She loves attention, and she can be kind of a brat sometimes, said Natalie Axmear of North English, showing a giant Belgian.

“I jump him and drive him, I trained him to jump all on my own, without my parents having to do any of the work, so he’s my all around horse, said Alyssa Palas, of Story City about her miniature horse.

Another cool air conditioned building is the Varied Industries Building. Inside the south hall of that exhibition center are some rooms devoted to sewing.

“This is a sew-in, sponsored by the Des Moines Area Quilters Guild.,” said Sharon Meisenheimer, of Johnston. “We’re here every day from 9:30 until about 6:30, and anybody that’s in the Fair wants to come in and sit down and cool off, this is a good place.”

Outside on the Run Plaza is another Sand Sculpture by Brandi and Glenn Gregg, who come here every year from California to sculpt from sand, some type of art depicting the Iowa State Fair. This creation has been in process now for six days, looks like a four wheel drive truck, with hogs driving in the cab.

“It’s 75 TONS of compacted sand, local sand,” said Brandi. “We are obviously doing something that is Fair-Theme related, we are out here 6 days carving, and we’ll be out here ‘till Saturday.”

One of the local groups performing was the Marshalltown Cloggers. This 30 year old dance group survived the recent F-3 tornado in the town. They were scheduled to perform that night, but cancelled due to the weather. The storm left a lot of debris around the Salvation Army, where they practiced.

"The Cornflake Cloggers existed 36 years ago, 1982 is when they started and we’re still going," said Harold Platte, of the Cloggers. "Where we danced that night, it went through where we danced so we called it off that night and we ended up in somebody’s garage, from now on until we get finalization."