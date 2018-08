Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bote has played 61 games for the Iowa Cubs this season. Sunday night at Wrigley Field, Bote delivered in a big way for the Chicago Cubs.

Bote hit an Ultimate Slam. That's when a walk-off grand slam brings winning team back from 3 runs down.

And Bote hit his with two outs, and two strikes.

Video assist from WGN.