DCI Launches Website Dedicated to Search for Mollie Tibbetts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTEZUMA, Iowa -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is launching a new website dedicated entirely to the search for Mollie Tibbetts.

The 20-year-old was last seen on July 19th while going for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. Since then authorities say they've investigated thousands of tips and conducted more than 500 interviews but haven't reported finding any trace of Mollie or clues to her whereabouts.

Authorities hope a new website, FindingMollie.Iowa.gov, will lead them to new information and new tips. The site features a map showing five areas of interest in the Poweshiek County area. Authorities want to speak to anyone who was in those areas between the hour of 5:00 and 10:00 pm on July 19th. Anonymous tips can also be left through the website. The reward for information leading to the safe return of Mollie Tibbetts is now up to $366,000.

In a press conference on Monday authorities pressed the community for more tips and information about the days before and after Mollie disappeared. Among the possible indicators that someone might have information about Mollie are:

Change in normal routine

Vehicle taken in for repair or intensively cleaned

Unexplained lack of contact from evening July 18 to morning July 19

Altering physical appearance (cutting or growing facial hair, changing hair length or color)

Displays of anxiety, nervousness, stress, irritability

Change in consumption of alcohol, drugs and cigarettes

Unexplained injuries

Changes in sleep patterns

Interest in status of investigation and media coverage

Refusal to discuss the case

Authorities stress they will take any information anyone in the public is willing to share. They say you shouldn't assume that any tips are already known or have been shared. " We encourage you to provide whatever information you may have," says Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa DCI, "Please do not make your own judgement about relevance. Let us assess the relevance of your tip or information."