× DCI to Give Update on Mollie Tibbetts Investigation

MONTEZUMA, Iowa – Investigators are slated to give an update Monday afternoon on the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

Law enforcement cancelled two previously scheduled news conferences on the investigation last week. They have limited the amount of information that has been released to the public in the case.

Wednesday will mark four weeks since the 20-year-old University of Iowa student was last seen. Investigators say she was last seen jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn on July 18th. When she did not show up for work the next day, she was reported missing.

Tibbetts’ dad, brothers, and boyfriend were at the Iowa State Fair on Friday handing out flyers, buttons, and pens in the hopes of getting the information that leads to finding her.

Investigators are holding a news conference at 3:00 p.m. Monday at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Montezuma.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa continues to ask for any tips that could lead to finding Mollie. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-452-1111 or at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com. The reward for information leading to Mollie’s safe return is now topping $330,000.