Feeling Adventurous? Try the Wacky Iowa State Fair Foods

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2018 Iowa State Fair has 56 new foods for people to try and some are more unique than others.

Owner of Waffle Chix Spenser Taylor said his family got the idea to transform the classic chicken and waffles and put it on a stick.

“We have white breast meat. Chunks of breaded and home styled, seasoned baked chicken. Nothing is fried in the trailer,” Taylor said.

The chicken is added to a specialized waffle maker.

“Put on some batter. It is a sweet belgium waffle batter. Get the sticks lined up,” Taylor said.

Taylor said it takes about three and a half minutes to cook the chicken waffle on a stick. In addition, the vendor will do cookie dough waffles on a stick and Snickers waffles on a stick.

Benoit’s Tenderloin has a small booth on the west side of the Riley Stage that is making “Rocky Mountain Oysters.” It is deep fried bull testicles.

Manager Lance Benoit said, “Yesterday we sold 500 pounds of it. That’s quite a bit of rocky oysters to be honest.”

One fairgoer said it tasted like, “A really gooey tenderloin.”

If you are looking for something sweeter, “Dipped in Chocolate” located across the street from Diamond Jacks is putting a twist on cookie dough.

Owner Dennis Mitchell said, “We put it in the strainer and turn it into spaghetti.”

The vendor will then add red food coloring to white chocolate and smother it to look like pasta sauce, adding a chocolate “meatball” on top.

Mitchell said it took months to perfect the look and he went though, “Probably pounds of cookie dough… more than I’d like to admit.”

