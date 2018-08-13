× Flatbed Truck Overturns, Blocks MLK Jr. Parkway

DES MOINES, Iowa — An overturned flatbed truck disrupted traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Monday morning.

It happened along MLK just over I-235 before 9:00 a.m.

Des Moines police say a metallic D-ring used to keep the truck connected to the truck bed broke as the vehicle tried to go southbound on MLK.

As a result, the 14,000-pound structure flipped onto its side and caused a small diesel spill, which was quickly cleaned up.

No one was hurt.

“Our goal here is to ensure this type of structural accident does not happen again so there are no injuries in the future,” said Sgt. James Butler with the Des Moines Police Department.