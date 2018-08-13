Get Your Diet Back on Track with Nutrition Tours at Hy-Vee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- If you over indulged this weekend on food at the Iowa State Fair, you can get your diet back on track with free nutritional tours from dietitians at Hy-Vee. Starting this month, Hy-Vee stores across Iowa are offering shopping tours with a registered dietician that focuses on nutritional aspects of lowering blood pressure and cholesterol and managing diabetes.

On these tours the dietitian will help you discover diabetes-friendly foods as well as foods that will naturally lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. Hy-Vee says they chose to focus on those three disease states because those are three things that diet and exercise can really improve. The tours last about an hour and the dietitian will walk you through several departments throughout Hy-Vee, including produce, meat and down many of the aisles.

Many times, people will bring a shopping cart along the tour. Dietitians say this is an easy way for customers to navigate the grocery store.

“There’s so many choices which is great, as consumers we like choices but sometimes there’s too many. And we don’t have time to look at the labels, we don’t have time to compare products. So, having an expert just guide you through and show you their top picks and show you the foods that are going to help your health the most is really beneficial,” Altoona Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Allysa Ballantini said.

The dietitians offer tips about healthy diets, recipes and portion control. Even advice about cooking with frozen versus fresh produce.

“As long as our frozen vegetables and fruit do not have any sugar, salt, seasonings, cheese sauce for our veggies, then nutritionally they are almost the exact same, they’re very similar, so some people just like to do that for convenience and cost wise and not having to throw something away if they don’t use it,” Ballantini said.

There are free tours every week. Mondays cover diabetes, Wednesdays cover blood pressure and Fridays cover cholesterol.

The tours begin at noon each day but if those days and times do not work for you, you can call Hy-Vee to set up a personal tour that fits your schedule.