Officials Highlight “Areas of Concern” In Search for Mollie Tibbetts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa -- There have been no credible sightings or communication from Mollie Tibbetts in nearly a month. Authorities continue to release few details about the investigation. However, on Monday officials highlighted several areas of concern .

"We are asking everyone to reflect back on the days prior to disappearance in hopes of recalling details about any persons or vehicles in the area," says Mitch Mortvet of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

The DCI launched a website dedicated specifically to the search of Tibbett's on Monday. On it, it shows five areas in and around the town of Brooklyn where investigators want to know more about who was there the night the college student went missing. Detectives are focusing on two areas of rural land north and south of Interstate 80, as well as the TA truck stop at the Brooklyn exit, a country road just west of town and a car wash in town. The owner of D &M car wash tells Channel 13's off camera, he gave surveillance video and credit card transactions from July 18th and July 19th to the FBI.

Tibbett's family says the new website is an added bonus to the investigation.

"It just gave me a sense of momentum," Tibbett's father Rob says. "It's clearly demonstrating a new level of specificity and focus on law enforcement's part."

New tips and information are still being sorted through daily. So far, 1,500 tips have been received and 500 interviews conducted. However the longer time goes by without any signs of Mollie, her family becomes more fearful.

" I fear that the public will lose interest in Mollie's story and that those leads and tips are going to dwindle."

For more information visit, findingmollie.iowa.gov