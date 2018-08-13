St. Theresa’s Almost Ready for Students After Extensive Flood Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When the first day of school arrives on August 23rd, St. Theresa's Catholic School will be ready for students.

The school suffered extensive damage in flash flooding on June 30th. Classrooms, hallways and offices suffered damage from floor to ceiling. Two inches of water was standing in the school when staff arrived the day after the storm. In the five weeks since then an army of volunteers and contractors have worked to tear down the damage and rebuild the school.

Ceiling tiles have been replaced, new water fountains installed, a fresh coat of paint applied to walls and the final rolls of carpet are being installed this week. Principal Ellen Stemler says none of it would have happened if not for all of the great parents and parishioners at St. Theresa's. The building isn't the only thing they have taken care of, though.

"We had parishioners be very generous with teachers," says Stemler about her staff that lost much of their classroom materials in the flood, "whether it's with treats or gift cards places or offers of discounts or even just a hug. It's been wonderful."

Stemler says the school is still waiting on a delivery of new classroom furniture. If it doesn't arrive by the start of classes on August 23rd teachers will have a "Plan B" to keep kids entertained and learning.