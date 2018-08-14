× 11-Month-Old Boy Dies After Being Left Alone in Bathtub

BAGLEY, Iowa – Investigators in Guthrie County are looking into the death of an 11-month-old boy.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call was made on August 10 at 8:19 p.m. about an unresponsive boy in the 300 block of 1st Avenue in Bagley.

The child’s mother told authorities she was giving her son a bath but left him alone for a short amount of time. When she returned, her son was unresponsive in the tub.

CPR was performed on the child, but he passed away.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time.