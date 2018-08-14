× Acting EPA Administrator Says Trump is on Board for Renewable Fuel Standard Expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is a premiere spot for politics.

Monday, the acting head of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler said President Trump is on board with expanding the renewable fuel standard.

“We’re meeting with different groups around the country and different associations that represent the ethanol people…the refiners. trying to figure out what we can do to provide more certainty in the RFS program. But the important thing is the Trump Administration wants to move forward within the spirit and letter of the law,” said Wheeler.

Iowa corn and ethanol producers want the EPA to allow the use of e-15 fuel year-round. They claim an expansion would be a big help to them.