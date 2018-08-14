Details for Vice President Mike Pence’s Wednesday Visit to Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in Des Moines on Wednesday to promote the Trump Administration's tax policies and to campaign for Iowa Congressman David Young.

Pence is expected to touch down on Air Force Two at the Des Moines Airport around 11:30am on Wednesday. He'll hold a private campaign event for Congressman David Young and then hold a rally at the Community Choice Credit Union Veterans Memorial Auditorium. That rally is expected to start at 1:00pm.

A stop at the Iowa State Fair is not on the announced schedule.