× Father Accused of Abuse, Kidnapping Enters Not Guilty Plea

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa – An Ackley man accused of locking his son under the stairs at night has entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

Alex Shadlow had been scheduled to be arraigned on kidnapping charges Monday at the Hardin County Courthouse. Instead, Shadlow entered a written arraignment and plea of not guilty. A trial date has not yet been set in his case.

His girlfriend, Traci Tyler, has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping as well. Her trial has been scheduled for September 11th.

Police say the couple forced the eight-year-old boy to sleep beneath their basement stairs for months and physically abused him. He was allegedly locked in a small space with just a coffee can to use as a toilet.

The Department of Human Services was alerted when teachers reported the boy was always hungry and had patches of hair falling out. The child told teachers he was locked under the stairs and only allowed out to attend school.