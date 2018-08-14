× Girl Scouts Offering New Gluten-Free Cookie for 2019

A new gluten-free cookie option is being offered by the Girl Scouts. When cookie sales begin in 2019, the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie will make its debut.

The Girl Scouts say the cookie “features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie.”

The new cookie joins favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Tagalongs. Cookie sales begin February 1st, 2019.

One-hundred percent of the net revenue from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays local. The money can be used by Iowa girl scouts to cover the cost of attending Girl Scout camp, educational opportunities, and community service projects.