Iowa Governor Spends Night in Hospital After Husband’s Emergency Surgery

DES MOINES, Iowa--Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds arrived at the Iowa State Fair late Tuesday morning after spending the night with her husband, Kevin, in a Des Moines hospital.

The Governor said her husband had complained about discomfort in his abdominal area Monday but still took part in a dinner the couple hosted at Terrace Hill. However, late that night the pain intensified, so the governor took him to the hospital.

Doctors discovered that he needed an appendectomy.

The Reynolds married in 1982 and have three daughters.

Governor Reynolds talked to Channel 13's Dave Price about how her husband is doing.