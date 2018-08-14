× Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Creston

CRESTON, Iowa – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Creston.

A 911 call came in at 11:55 p.m. Monday about a man with a gun sitting on a bench in McKinley Park. Creston police and deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

When law enforcement arrived, they confronted the man and tried speaking with him for several minutes. The man advanced on officers and they ordered him to stop and show his hands. The man refused and quickly advanced on the officers.

A Creston police officer fired on the man and struck him. Despite receiving immediate medical aid, the man died from his injuries.

The name of the man who died has not been released. An autopsy is being performed Wednesday in the case.

The officer who fired at the man has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Iowa DCI is assisting in the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.