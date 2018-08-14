× Tuesday Marks Last Day to Vote on Top Three New Foods at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – There are three finalists for the 2018 Best New Food at the Iowa State Fair.

The Brown Sugar Pork Belly on a Stick is made at the Iowa Pork Tent. It is a quarter pound strip of pork belly that is coated in brown sugar. It costs $7.

The All Iowa Belly Up Burger is located at the Rib Shack. It is a half-pound of ground pork belly that is seasoned in its signature sauce. There are two pieces of sugar coated bacon, pulled pork and coleslaw. It costs $10.

The third finalist comes from the Applishus stand. It is an Apple Egg Roll. There is an egg roll wrapper with apple filling and cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top. People have the option to dip it in caramel. You get two egg rolls for $5.

People can vote until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. for their favorite new food. You can go online, download the Iowa State Fair app or text to vote.

Text “Stick” for the Brown Sugar Pork Belly on a Stick, “Burger” for the Iowa Belly Up Burger and “Apple” for the apple egg roll to 75782.

The winner will be announced Wednesday.