Windsor Heights Man Guilty of Defrauding Life Insurance Customers

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A federal jury has convicted a Windsor Heights man of stealing from investors.

Roger Goodwin was found guilty of seven counts of mail fraud connected to his business, Goodwin Network of Advisors Inc.

Prosecutors say he sold life insurance policies to customers in Iowa and Texas. Instead of buying the policies, Goodwin deposited the money into an account only he and his wife had access to. They say he used the money to pay his mortgage, car payments, and to remodel his home.

Following the verdict United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum commented, “The evidence showed the defendant preyed on older and vulnerable victims, and he used their hard-earned savings to line his own pockets and fund his lavish lifestyle. Those like Goodwin who prey upon older individuals should know that we will hold them accountable.”

Goodwin’s Windsor Heights home and two Harley Davidson motorcycles could be forfeited as part of the guilty verdict.

He also faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced in December.