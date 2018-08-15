13Raw: Des Moines Police Accused of Racial Profiling After July Traffic Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines Police officer is being accused of racial profiling for a July traffic stop and a local activist group says its a symptom of a bigger problem in the department.

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement released dash camera and body camera video it obtained of a traffic stop in the city of Des Moines. Montray Little was pulled over by officers Kyle Thies and Natalie Heinemann despite video showing no obvious traffic violations. Little and his passenger, Jared Clinton, are accused of having drugs in the car and acting like they have a weapon as well. Little is handcuffed and Clinton is taken out of the car while they and the vehicle are searched. No drugs or weapons were found. Police did find an open bottle of alcohol which they had the men dump out.

According to records obtained by Iowa CCI, Officer Thies booked suspects on 282 charges into the Polk County Jail in 2017. Iowa CCI say all of them were black. The Des Moines Police Department says those statistics are false.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says they are still reviewing Officer Thies' arrest records. That review isn't complete but their initial results show that Iowa CCI's numbers are "horribly inaccurate." Parizek says the Des Moines Police Department is transparent about its strengths and its flaws. He says the approach Iowa CCI has taken in this instance is not productive for community relations.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.